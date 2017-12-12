Footage helps police catch offenders

RECKLESS DRIVING: A 19-year-old girl is set to lose her licence in the North Burnett.

DASHCAM footage is helping police catch "stupidity on our roads", Eidsvold Sergeant Chris James said.

"Police are encouraging people to download incidents they catch on dashcam and provide them to police," Sgt James said.

"More and more police are being handed footage of stupidity on our roads which is leading to a number of successful prosecutions."

The recommendation comes after police issued infringements notices to a 19-year-old P-plater who overtook an unmarked police car on the Burnett Hwy.

Officers were patrolling Burnett Highway between Mundubbera and Eidsvold when they caught the motorist.

"The passing manoeuvre was done over double white lines, on a blind corner and the driver was detected at speeds in excess of 120km/h," Sgt James said.

Sgt James said it was pure luck a car or truck was not travelling in the opposite direction.

"The problem we have is this is not an isolated incident on Queensland roads," he said.

Sgt James said he recommended drivers to get more training with overtaking