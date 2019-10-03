WATCH THE VIDEO: Footage captures dramatic truck crash

A truck has caused traffic chaos fter it misjudged the height of a bridge and became wedged beneath it this afternoon.

Vehicles and trams are both affected by the collision that brought down overhead power lines for the tram network. Trains were also suspended for a time and delays are continuing.

The lorry partially overturned at the intersection of Flinders St and Spencer St in Melbourne.

Truck wedged beneath bridge at Flinders St Station Melbourne. Picture: Victoria Police

Images from the scene show the large truck after it smashed into the railway bridge that carries thousands of rail commuters between Flinders St and Southern Cross stations, two of Australia's busiest transport hubs.

It appears that while the cab of the truck was able to fit beneath the bridge, the load the vehicle was carrying was taller and made contact with the bridge deck.

Dashcam footage showed the moment the truck approached the railway bridge and then almost tipped over as its payload smashed into the deck bringing traffic to a halt.

Dashcam stills of the moment before the truck crash in central Melbourne. Picture: ABC.

The truck’s load collides at speed with the bridge deck. Picture: ABC.

EXPECT DELAYS

Victoria Police has said to expect delays and for people to follow the direction of police and avoid the area.

Vic Traffic has said Spencer St is closed northbound at the Flinders St junction due to fallen power lines.

Traffic detours are in place at the corner of Spencer and Flinders streets. Westbound traffic, towards the Docklands, is being sent left onto Spencer Street. Northbound, towards South Cross, is turning left onto Flinders Street. Follow @yarratrams for service updates. #victraffic pic.twitter.com/1QWCKBapIm — VicTraffic (@VicTraffic) October 3, 2019

Yarra Trams has said several lines have been disrupted due to the fallen overhead cables.

Routes 12, 96 and 109 will now run in sections with no trams between Southern Cross Station and Stop 124 Batman Park. Route 70 and 75 trams run in sections with no trams between Stop 6 Russell St and Stop D6 Flinders St West.

Rail operator Metro Trains said services had been suspended between Southern Cross and Flinders streets while the truck was removed. They are now resuming but some services that would otherwise use the City Loop are terminating and starting from Flinders St.

The truck almost keeled over. Picture: AAP Image/David Crosling.

Cars, trams and trains were stopped with the truck beneath the bridge. The truck brought down tram power lines with routes still affected. Picture: AAP Image/David Crosling.