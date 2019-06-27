Foot in right direction, thanks to chicken prosthetics

CHICKS RULE: Summer Farrelly is thrilled to be assisting chicken and owners in the U.S, with her recent project, entailing the creation of chicken feet prosthetics.

CHICKS RULE: Summer Farrelly is thrilled to be assisting chicken and owners in the U.S, with her recent project, entailing the creation of chicken feet prosthetics. Rhylea Millar

BUNDY knows Summer Farrelly as the girl who treats her autism as a superpower and as the 12-year old chicken advocate turned entrepreneur.

Summer focuses on developing strategies that support the inclusion of everyone - including poultry.

Some chickens in the US get frostbite that leads to amputations such as of feet and beaks.

Summer did lengthy research on the issue and worked with her 3D printing mentor and co-founder of Spark Girlz, Steph Piper, to design prosthetic chicken feet and print them on 3D printer.

"I wanted to find a way to improve the quality of their life,” she said. "It's like us walking on our elbows and scratching our arms on the cement,” she said.

Summer has a lot of exciting projects in the works, including confidence capes, headphones and sensory packs that offer coping strategies for individuals with sensory sensitivities or are anxious in social settings.

With a committee role at The Lighthouse Festival in October, Summer is excited to help create the inclusive event to showcase the concepts.

Inspired by chickens and role models, Summer has started to create a range of artworks and cards to sell.

Sales of these pieces would assist initiatives she hopes will sustain business and employment opportunities for members of the disabled community.

"I want to create opportunities and change mindsets and show my community that everyone has the ability to shine.”