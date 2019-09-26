Foodie mum uses her allergies for good

Kylie Stapleton decided to turn her passion for creative cooking into a full-time hobby that she is now in the process of developing into a business. Photo: Contributed

THE smell of incense fills the air of a vibrant home on the outskirts of Caloundra where a colourful hammock swings in the wind.

A veggie patch runs along the house with numerous boho-style decorations hanging around. Vintage furniture and coastal colours theme the living room.

It is a rustic home for a Rustic Mumma.

Kylie Stapleton's kitchen cupboards are packed with healthy ingredients and her fridge is overflowing with natural supplements.

Cooking has always been a passion for the 39-year-old.

She contentedly spends her days producing exotic, organic and nutritious recipes.

Five months ago, Kylie turned her rare passion of creative cooking into a full-time hobby that she is developing into a business: Rustic Mumma.

As a mum of two, Kylie understands more than anyone how (almost) impossible it can be to find time to experiment with healthy recipes and provide the family with organic meals every day.

The difference for Kylie is that she has no choice.

She has spent most of her life suffering from various intolerances that restrict her diet to specific organic health foods.

"I have had to learn the different textures and flavours I can create using what I have and now I have the ability to share that with so many other people," she said.

Kylie said she understood how debilitating allergies could be and knew she wasn't alone in her situation.

"I feel like I was given this problem to help other people … my allergies have forced me to become so creative with what I make, and I've had to find easy ways to provide my family with tasty organic meals," she said.

Kylie has been overwhelmed with the feedback she has received and her schedule is full of "cook-ups" for different occasions.

People invite her into their homes to cook up the healthiest and most organic versions of meals possible.

Rustic Mumma brings her utensils, her unique recipes and her strong, good-humoured personality and takes over the kitchen for the day.

"I cater mostly for business owners or mums who just don't have the time to be spending hours in the kitchen making these organic meals," Kylie said.

"I make food to last them for weeks - they just freeze what's left over."

Food intolerances are becoming increasingly relevant in today's society and Kylie's allergies, along with her passion for cooking, allow her to design endless nutritious recipes suitable for people in a similar situation to her.

Rustic Mumma has been a huge breakthrough in a niche market.

Kylie's eyes sparkled with excitement as she spoke about this new life chapter.

"I am honestly so much happier now that I'm doing something that I love," she said.

"Why aren't we all running like hell towards our dreams?"