Foodbank brekky program rolls out at 11 Bundy schools

MORE than 600 students in the Bundaberg region will benefit from Foodbank Queensland's School Breakfast Program.

The news follows the State Government announcing $1 million in funding over four years for the statewide initiative.

Bundaberg Central State School, Kepnock State High School, Norville State School and Woongarra State School are four of the 11 campuses where breakfast will be dished up each week.

Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett said he was "delighted the most vulnerable children in the community will be getting the best start in life".

"The reality is we have vulnerable kids in our community that don't get their needs," he said.

"Better educated kids means they can contribute to society, have employment and make sure that things like poverty are a thing in the past.

"Statistics are that if you give kids the best start in life with a good education, all the other issues that flow, unfortunately whether it's health or crime or other social issues are improved."

Foodbank Queensland CEO Michael Rose drove into Bundaberg yesterday afternoon to thank the region's five most generous growers.

"We're very fortunate in Queensland that we get an enormous amount of fresh fruit and vegetables donated - last year about five million kilos in total, and about a third of that came from the Bundaberg region," he said.

Mr Rose said the largest food relief donor to Foodbank Queensland in the state was Cross Family Farms.

"So we're up here saying thank you," he told the NewsMail.

He added that with about 15 per cent of Australians living with food insecurity, the boost in funding meant children's social skills, education, health and confidence would improve.

Shelf-safe items such as cereal and long life milk make up the bulk of the foods distributed through the program.

Partnering with Foodbank Queensland, Global Care will distribute 1899 meals to Bundy students a week.

The food relief co-ordinator for Global Care Community Food Outreach, Yale Morgan, said "it was all about inclusion".

"It's about the kids that do get a good breakfast and don't have those challenges mixing with those kids so there's no segregation from the beginning," he said.

"It's just a bunch of kids hanging out over brekky."

Mr Morgan told the NewsMail it was up to each school to decide how many times a week the Breakfast Program would run and that depended on volunteers.

The schools where the Breakfast Program will be rolled out are: