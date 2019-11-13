Food van showcasing entrepreneurial spirit

BUSINESS OPPORTUNITY: Debbie Charles showing some business flair with her food van in Mulgildie.

IF YOU’VE been driving along the Burnett highway on the way to or leaving Monto, you’ve probably spotted Debbie Charles.

She is part owner of the Mount Perry General Store and Takeaway and has decided to show some entrepreneurial flair in the North Burnett.

For the last three weeks, she has placed herself adjacent to the Bunyip statue in Mulgidie with her food van, selling snacks, drinks and meals to hungry passers by.

An opportunity appeared due to the closure of the Mulgildie Friendly Grocer recently, and Mrs Charles has seized this opportunity.

“We originally purchased the van in February this year, and we wanted to take it out to the Mt Rawden mines,” Mrs Charles said.

“Following a brief stint there we found out that the shop was shut here in Mulgildie, and we approached the council and asked if we could set up our food van.”

This has been a cost effective way of operating for Mrs Charles, lowering the costs of the business due to its mobility.

After being approved by the council, Mrs Charles has spoken to the Friendly Grocer’s owners about their future.

“If he sells or reopens, we’ll move on, not sure where too but we definitely will.”

Until that moment comes, Mrs Charles says they’ll be hanging around for the unforeseeable future.

“Right now we’re just waiting until the name gets around, but whether it’s a month, three months, or longer until the shop reopens, we’ll be here for people passing through.”