Food poisoning at Bundy restaurant under investigation

THE Wide Bay Public Health Unit is investigating a case of potential food poisoning at a Bundaberg restaurant.

Reports from a number of community members complaining of a possible food-borne illness arose earlier this week.

Wide Bay Public Health Unit acting public health physician Dr Gulam Khandaker said the unit was responsible for investigating food contamination and provided food safety advice as part of its environmental health role.

"Often our investigations rely on information from the community, or from partners in food safety such as local government,” Dr Khandaker said.

"Food-borne illness investigations are complex, and at this early stage no conclusions can yet be drawn.

"We are unable to make further comment until the investigation is further advanced.”

The Public Health team is considering a range of contributing factors to several people falling ill earlier in the week, include a viral infection being passed between patrons.

Anyone who suspects they may have a food-borne illness should contact the Wide Bay Public Health Unit on 4303 7500.