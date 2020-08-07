Food for thought: Program to help Bundy reach optimum health

OPTIMUM HEALTH: Clinical nutritionists from Inspire Wellness Lauren Ree and Karen Pyke will bring what is recognised as Australia's best Metabolic Balance practice to Bundy.

OPTIMUM HEALTH: Clinical nutritionists from Inspire Wellness Lauren Ree and Karen Pyke will bring what is recognised as Australia's best Metabolic Balance practice to Bundy.

A BUNDABERG nutritionist is leading the way by delivering a wellness program to Bundaberg, which has been named the top Metabolic Balance practice across Australia and New Zealand.

Teaming up with Brisbane based company Inspire Wellness, the program will be expanded to Bundaberg, where it will be led by clinical nutritionist Lauren Ree.

"Metabolic Balance is a 12 week program that uses wholefoods and helps individuals to restore balance and optimum health," Ms Ree said.

"At birth we are born with a perfect metabolism and as we grow up, outside stressors impact this metabolism, which causes issues like weight gain and poor gut health."

Ms Ree said it was great to see Inspire Wellness recognised as the best metabolic balance practice, which was announced in July and she was excited to deliver the program to her hometown.

"We were really alarmed when we found out the weight crisis statistics in regional Queensland and feel that we can make a difference," she said.

"Our first few Bundy clients are already seeing and feeling the results and we have already started to have great conversations with other practitioners in Bundy like chiropractors, health food stores and bakers."

Created by a German doctor more than 20 years ago and by using an individual's blood test the program aims to reduce the effects of metabolic syndrome such as an expanded waistline, high cholesterol, hypertension, high triglycerides and may result in weight loss.

Inspire Wellness CEO Karen Pyke said more than 70 clients have successfully achieved at least 10% weight loss during the course of the program.

Mrs Pyke said research has determined that obesity may increase the chances of hospitalisation, intensive care and risks associated with COVID-19.

"New clients kept on contacting us during lockdown with concerns and said COVID-19 is the motivation they needed to get going with a real clinical nutritionist to get permanent results," Mrs Pyke said.

"Being overweight, obese or having metabolic syndrome greatly increases the severity and contributes to poorer health outcomes with the illness.

"I am thrilled that we are expanding into Bundy with Lauren at the helm."

More than one million people across the globe have been tested for the program, which recommends convenient and affordable meal plans without the requirement of excessive physical exercise.

For more information about the program, click here.