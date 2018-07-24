Food for the soul: New fast-food chain heads to Bundy

SOUL Origin is revolutionising how people are thinking about fast food in Australia and this month Bundaberg is getting the opportunity to see what all the fuss is about.

Bundaberg locals will have the opportunity to gain a unique Soul Origin experience with a popup store at Hinkler Central on August 2.

The store will be giving away free samples of Soul Origin's coffee and range of fresh food.

In addition to giving the local Bundaberg residents an opportunity to experience coffee and food, Soul Origin is also on the lookout for a franchise partner to help launch Soul Origin in the region in coming months.

Soul Origin Head of Property and Franchise Recruitment Phil Tucker said Soul Origin looked forward to making its debut in Bundaberg this month and the team was on the lookout for franchise partners to help officially launch Soul Origin in the local community.

"If you are looking to start or buy a new business come have a chat to the team on August 2,” Mr Tucker said.

"As a Soul Origin franchise partner you will enjoy the freedom of owning and operating your own business and the incredible support of one of Australia's fastest growing quick service restaurants.”

Hinkler Central Centre Manager Renee Pukallus said Hinkler Central was seeing growing demand for more fresh nutritious food, but currently didn't have anything like Soul Origin available to customers.

"Hinkler Central is delighted to be hosting a Soul Origin popup this month and we look forward to bringing Soul Origin's excellent range of delicious, fresh and healthy food to our local community,” Ms Pukallus said.