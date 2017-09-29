Food, fire extinguishers stolen from business

STOLEN: Police are trying to locate five of these fire extinguishers.

STOLEN: Police are trying to locate five of these fire extinguishers. Ashley Clark

BUNDABERG Police are investigating an incident which left a business damaged and property stolen.

Senior Constable Danielle Loftus said someone had entered a business premises at Fairymead Rd between 5pm and 9pm last Saturday.

"It is alleged that walls and floor were damaged in a room,” Sen Const Loftus said.

She said property that was reported stolen included food, drinks and fire extinguishers.

"It appears that some fire extinguishers were discharged in another area of the business and five fire extinguishers are still to be located.”

Anyone with information can phone Policelink on 131 444 and quote the reference number QP1701672147.