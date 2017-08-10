Food drive to help the homeless

HOMELESSNESS WEEK: Christian O'Neall and Sam Russell get on board the food drive.

THE angels are at it again, and no we don't mean Charlie's Angles but Bundaberg's Angels Community Group.

The community organisation is working to collect grocery items in support of National Homelessness Week with a pop-up food drive.

If you see the McHugh Steel ute outside of local stores dig deep, and donate non perishable food items or toiletries, to show your support.

Organiser Sue Tasker said they had been overwhelmed by the support given on day one and hoped it would continue to flow on for the remainder of the week.

She said businesses could also get involved by becoming one of the pop-up locations for the food drive or they may like to donate a food hamper.

On the first day of the campaign organisers were blown away by the generosity of locals.

For more information or to help with a donation go down to the Second2None store on Walla St, Bundaberg.