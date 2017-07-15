Food, drink and local stories on Bundy farm odyssey

BEST OF BUNDY: The Hummock was a stop on the 2017 Winterfeast Artisan Food Tour.

SOUPE de patate douce, rillette de porc, fraises camarosa.

It's all French to you and me - but the menu guests enjoyed after a tour of Bundaberg producers yesterday was actually pretty bloody Aussie.

Translated, it included sweet potatoes, pork and strawberries all grown in the red soil of our region, and prepared by the crack culinary team at Indulge.

Even the prosecco had a dose of Tinaberries passionfruit pulp.

The Artisan Food Tour, a hallmark event on the 10-day Winterfeast calendar, took about 20 foodies, both local and from around Australia, from Grunske's on the River to a sumptuous long table lunch at Tinaberries.

In between, Bundy Food Tours' Suzie Clarke led the group to the Hummock.

There Windhum Farms' Linda Zunker pointed out her sweet potato farm among the colourful patchwork including brassica, planted as a rotation crop to rid the soil of pests called nematodes.

The next stop: the Jowett farm, where small scale growers Ernie and Linda Jowett talked through their garlic, potato and banana crops.

At Tinaberries, Tina McPherson discussed the strawberry life cycle from planting to picking and heading to market.

The posh French picnic went down among the passionfruit vines, prepared in a new commercial kitchen set up by Mrs McPherson and husband Bruce to pulp their passionfruit, with farmers including Alloway Figs grower Ash Emerick and Macadamias Australia's Janelle Gerry taking a seat among the guests.

"Everyone pulled together to create something different and special (to the usual tours)," Mrs Clarke said.

Mrs McPherson said for many growers, Winterfeast wasn't all about selling produce but about bringing the farming community together.

She herself made a discovery in the form of the Jowett's garlic crop just minutes down the road.

"As far as promoting local produce, it's phenomenal," she said.

"It was great to have, scattered through the (table), local farmers who can talk about their produce."