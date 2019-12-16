Food chain’s accounts empty as 44 creditors chase $1.64m

Two stores were closed when Brisbane’s first acai bowl and smoothie-focused company The Kiss the Berry Group Pty Ltd, founded by university dropout Sarah Miller, was put into a shock liquidation on December 3.

A HEALTH food company's six bank accounts are empty and 44 creditors once considered "family" by the chain's young founder are chasing $1.64 million in unpaid bills.

According to a report on the company's activities, handed to Pearce & Heers liquidator Michael Dullaway, 44 creditors are owed $1.64 million.

Employees of the company are owed $10,443 in unpaid superannuation.

The Australian Taxation Office is the largest unrelated creditor, owed $151,378 in unpaid GST and PAYG contributions from Kiss The Berry Group.

The company spruiked its integrity and treating suppliers as "family", but many are not likely to see a cent of the thousands of dollars owed.

"At Kiss the Berry integrity is not an expectation it's an obligation," its website said.

"We source from local suppliers rather than factories, and spend a lot more on our ingredients than any of our competitors."

The creditors are mainly food suppliers, utilities or equipment businesses.

Kiss The Berry Group now has a nil balance in its six bank accounts and few assets to pay debts.

Mr Dullaway expects a $1.63 million deficiency.

Ms Miller, who has not responded to a request for comment, announced via social media last month that closing the company "has been the biggest decision I have ever made and took a really long, emotional time to make".

She opened the first store at South Bank in 2013 with a vision "to be the world's greatest acai bowl creators".

Two more stores followed and in its first four years the company had turned over $4.4 million and boasted about 60 staff.

The chain operated stores at South Bank, West End and Burleigh Heads before its South Bank store closed in May.

In November dozens of businesses were placed into liquidation.

