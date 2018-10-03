Following in dad's footsteps: Walk to remember Harry Frauca

Beloved explorer Harry Frauca to be remembered for his adventurous spirit at one of his favourite spots.

THE daughter of late adventurer Harry Frauca will walk in memory of her father's passion for exploration next week.

Moira Thompson, 61, inherited her father's drive to explore, daring to go off the beaten track to find intricate locations that have not yet been claimed for tourist hot spots.

Ms Thompson will join others who had the pleasure of knowing Harry to walk in his memory on October 13, a day before what would be his birthday.

This annual event intends to keep his passion alive after his death in 1986.

"It brings together people who knew him and people who didn't know him and we just have a day doing a hike to one of his favourite spots in the Mt Walsh National Park,” Ms Thompson said.

In the 10 years that she has organised these walks, Ms Thompson has seen a variety of people, who were inspired by her father in his lifetime, come together to tribute him.

"There were some who hiked with him when they were teenagers, some of those turn up, but it depends as people are pretty busy these days but they have been part of the plan,” she said.

She attributes her father as a pioneer in much of the bush walking that takes place in the national park.

"He was a pretty amazing person who had a very keen interest in exploration,” she said.

"Mt Walsh was just like a playground for him.”

Harry was a long-time Bundaberg resident, even working at the NewsMail at one point, Ms Thompson said..

Ms Thompson now lives in Biggenden where she follows in her fathers footsteps by educating and encouraging people to explore their surroundings.

"I have the opportunity to go for a hike every week and once a month I take a group of people on some remote off-track walk to some pretty spectacular places that I've since discovered,” she said.

Ms Thompson welcomes anyone who would like to join the commemorative walk.

Email Moira Thompson at experience.altitude@gmail. com for more details.