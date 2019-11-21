Follow the trail to find some magic

CREATIVE makers can sell their products from their own home for one day only as the Pop-up Shop Trail Bundaberg returns in time for Christmas.

Mover and shaker behind the trail Riki Groundstroem said the idea came to fruition after she realised people were making incredible products but struggled to attend the markets.

“There are not too many platforms to show and sell your work and a lot of people don’t have the capacity to travel around and sell at markets, especially the elderly,” Ms Groundstroem said.

“But it is not on the same weekend as other Christmas markets so we don't have to compete and a lot of us attend other markets as well.”

Ms Groundstroem said attendees use a map to find the different makers’ houses where they can view and purchase products.

“Everyone who wants to get involved sends through photos of their wares and their address and we create an e-map, we give the stallholders print outs of the map as well,” she said.

“People can also look for a yellow Bali flag which people purchase from us to put out the front of their house.”

Two Pop-up Shop Trails have been held previously and Ms Groundstroem said they were growing every time.

The last pop-up Trail for Mother’s Day saw 25 people open up their homes and get involved.

Whether it’s the Christmas magic in the air or passionate creators coming out of the woodwork, this latest Trail has grown again to 35 participants, so far.

Ms Groundstroem said the participants’ ages were broad too.

“There's even a little 11-year-old girl named Brooke who makes earrings and they are only around $5 and she sold out last time, they’re so sweet,” she said.

Ms Groundstroem said she was amazed by the local talented artists and loved finding out about everyone’s creations.

“I upcycle glassware, we have recycled bowls, a lot of things made out of reused material, sewn products, quirky garden art, resin products, there is a big range,” she said.

If you want to get involved as a maker send the Pop-up Shop Trail Bundaberg’s Facebook page a message up to a week before the event.

Anyone can attend the event on Saturday, December 14 from 9:00am to 3:00pm.