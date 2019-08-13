Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Legal representatives for Israel Folau, Stuart Wood (centre) and George Faros arrive at the Federal court in Melbourne on Tuesday. Picture: David Crosling/AAP
Legal representatives for Israel Folau, Stuart Wood (centre) and George Faros arrive at the Federal court in Melbourne on Tuesday. Picture: David Crosling/AAP
Rugby Union

Folau reactivates social media accounts

by AAP
13th Aug 2019 10:37 AM | Updated: 10:39 AM

ISRAEL Folau has reactivated his Twitter and Instagram accounts after shutting them down a day before his $10 million unfair dismissal fight reaches court.

The committed Christian and former Wallabies player says he was dismissed on religious grounds over an April Instagram post paraphrasing Bible passages saying "drunks, homosexuals, adulterers, liars, fornicators, thieves, atheists and idolators" were destined for hell.

He wants his contracts with Rugby Australia and the NSW Waratahs reinstated and is asking for $10 million in damages.

Federal Court chief judge Will Alstergren will hold a directions hearing in Melbourne on Tuesday.

Lawyers for Folau, Rugby Australia and the NSW Waratahs are expected to attend in person, or by video link from Sydney.

More than 20,000 people have donated about $2.2 million to an Australian Christian Lobby fund set up to contribute to Folau's legal fight, replacing a GoFundMe fundraiser that was shut down for breaching the platform's service guidelines.

More Stories

israel folau nsw waratahs rugby australia wallabies
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Bundy freezes through coldest morning of the year

    premium_icon Bundy freezes through coldest morning of the year

    Weather IT WAS another cold morning in Bundaberg today, with the coldest temperature of 2019 recorded this morning.

    Grand Hotel publican's strangest drinking buddy

    Grand Hotel publican's strangest drinking buddy

    Business New Biggenden publican has some wild stories from his youth

    • 13th Aug 2019 11:00 AM
    Mum fined for pink drawing on man's motorbike

    premium_icon Mum fined for pink drawing on man's motorbike

    News Woman fined for wilful damage of motorbike