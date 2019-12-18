Folau finds league lifeline in land of the free

Israel Folau may not be done in rugby league just yet, with the controversial former Wallaby in the sights of the most exciting new franchise in the game.

It's the land of the free, but is it still the home of the brave?

New York's new rugby league franchise has begun urgent internal discussions about signing Australian sport's most controversial figure, Israel Folau.

With Sonny Bill Williams signing a $10 million deal with Toronto last month, North America could soon be home to two former rugby superstars who have returned to the code that launched their careers.

New York chief executive Ricky Wilby declined to comment but The Daily Telegraph has learned he is in the US meeting key stakeholders about the impact Folau's recruitment would have on club sponsors.

While the club hasn't yet made formal contact with Folau's management, senior New York officials have held discussions about whether the former Wallaby would be the right fit for a start-up franchise and supporters in America.

Officials from New York have said that the discussions had become "urgent".

It comes after The Daily Telegraph last week revealed former NSW State of Origin coach Laurie Daley was on the short list of targets to become New York's first coach.

"It would be a conversation you would have to have - you'd be mad not to," Daley told The Big Sports Breakfast.

New York officials say the city would be the "perfect place for Folau to continue his career and rediscover the form that led him to representing the Kangaroos and Wallabies."

Given his international profile, Folau would be an extraordinary purchase for New York, which is expected to be formally admitted into a professional English rugby league competition within the next week.

Folau started his NRL career with the Melbourne Storm in 2007, representing Queensland and Australia before moving to AFL's GWS Giants in 2011.

Folau last played rugby league in 2010. Picture by Peter Wallis.

Folau's rugby career ended in April when his four-year $4.2 million contract was torn up over a social media post saying hell awaits "drunks, homosexuals, adulterers, liars, fornicators, thieves, atheists and idolaters".

Folau received a multimillion-dollar payout as part of a settlement with Rugby Australia earlier this month.

New York officials are well aware of Folau's religious indiscretions and remain cautious.

Some close to Folau say a new start in America would be attractive to the former Waratahs star.

Folau's wife, Maria, would be free to travel to America with her husband after retiring from a glittering netball career on Monday.

There is no doubt signing Folau would give New York instant on-field credibility and attract substantial media coverage throughout the US and England.

While New York's owners are open to Folau, the English RFL would have to approve any approach.

The RFL could follow the NRL's hard-line stance in rejecting Folau, however that would seem highly unlikely given their strong desire for a successful US franchise.

New York officials have spoken with contacts in Sydney to determine what reaction they would receive for chasing Folau.

Daley, Nathan Brown and Trent Barrett are among the top targets to become the coach.

It is anticipated New York would enter the third-tier League One competition for 2021 with a view to immediate promotion into The Championship by 2022. Elevation into Super League would then be just one step away.

The Sunday Telegraph revealed Folau has been training up to three hours a day in a bid to reignite his rugby league career.

Still only 30 years old, many believe Folau has another four to five years remaining as a professional footballer.