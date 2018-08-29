Qld Govt's new approach to handling young Bundy crims

Labor is working to keep kids out of detention.

Labor is working to keep kids out of detention. kaspiic

THE Palaszczuk Government is embarking on a new approach to combating youth crime in the region, Child Safety Minister Di Farmer has confirmed.

The move is aimed at providing the courts with another option to putting Bundaberg's juvenile offenders into detention centres.

Earlier this month, the Queensland Government announced it would be providing $280,000 to help children who are granted bail from the Bundaberg court.

The services will respond to children and young people in the Bundaberg region who are granted bail from the Bundaberg court.

Ms Farmer said Youth Justice would work with the Bundaberg community and other services in the coming months on how best to deliver the extra services in the region.

It is expected the new services will begin in early 2019.

"This could mean help to connect with education, mental health support, substance abuse treatment or finding a safe and secure place to live, thereby addressing some of the very reasons why these young people end up involved in the youth justice system to start with," Ms Farmer said.

She confirmed there were no current funded services to provide this support.

The additional support can include activities for young people to address the behaviours and lifestyles that are getting them into trouble, supporting them to meet bail requirements, and helping them comply with the conditions of their bail.

In July, the NewsMail reported 12 per cent of criminal charges in Bundaberg were against children. Almost 300 criminal kids fronted our region's courts last year.

"This is a significant investment in reducing youth crime and increasing community safety," Ms Farmer said. "Supporting young people to avoid ending up on remand in detention can play a significant part in them not re-offending."