Wallaroos with the under-18s Toyota Cup.
Rugby League

Focus on junior players pays off for Wallaroos

Matthew McInerney
by
28th Jul 2018 12:01 AM
LEAGUE: Two trophies in a matter of weeks is just the start of Wallaroos' success.

The Maryborough club won the Bundaberg Rugby League under-18s earlier this month after a tough 26-24 win against Wests Panthers on July 7.

The side, reduced by injury, was forced to finish that game with just 12 men.

Jackson Bollinger, who is named in Wallaroos' A-grade side for today's games against Past Brothers, scored three tries, while regular A-grade players Daniel Craig and Rigan Nielsen also found themselves on the scoresheet. They received the trophy last week.

The A-grade side sealed the minor premiership with two weeks to go after last week's 24-14 win against Waves Tigers.

Wallaroos president and U18s coach Scott Robertson said the club's focus on building the junior ranks and using Maryborough players was a major reason for the success.

"We're low on numbers but high on quality in the U18s,” Robertson said.

"The boys are doing very well, and it shows that all of the hard work on and off the field is paying off. We've had a tough run of injuries in the U18s but we're confident we can roll through to the finals.”

Wallaroos face Waves Tigers in the U18s at Salter Oval today, kick-off at 10.30am. A-grade kicks off at 4.45pm.

