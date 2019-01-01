FOCUS ON JEWEL: Project refusal is rare

JEWEL BARGARA: The region is waiting on the State Government to make a decision on the controversial nine-storey development.

JEWEL BARGARA: The region is waiting on the State Government to make a decision on the controversial nine-storey development. Contributed

ONLY one of the past 10 projects which the Queensland Government has called in for review in recent years was later refused, government documents show.

However, supporters of the proposed nine-storey Esplanade Jewel at Bargara won't be getting their hopes too high after State Development Minister Cameron Dick outlined a number of concerns that would now be assessed by his department on the controversial application.

Sources have repeatedly told the NewsMail a number of potential investors are sitting back to see the Jewel's outcome before deciding whether they will invest in a region that is battling to turn the economic tide.

A check of the 10 projects since 2014 which have either been called in or had a proposed call-in notice given showed four of the 10 applications were in the Bundaberg region.

As well as Jewel, which on December 21 became the first project to be called in by Mr Dick, the other Bundaberg projects include:

The Austcorp Project along Back Windermere Rd and Coral Cove Drive in 2014;

Holcim Quarry, along Elliott Heads Rd in 2014; and

Masters, Bundaberg, along FE Walker St, Kepnock, also in 2014.

Of those 10 projects, which span back to the LNP government, the only one refused was Holcim Quarry where LNP Minister for State Development Jeff Seeney ruled the project would compromise the areas of Elliott Heads, Innes Park and Coal Cove for current and future residents.

Mr Dick's official call-in notice is publicly available and it details his reasoning for calling in the Jewel project.

As well as raising concerns about the assessment process of the potential effects of the Jewel on marine turtles, Mr Dick referred also specifically to the "height of the development, which is up to nine storeys” and outside the relevant zone code, which contemplates a maximum of five storeys.

"The effect of the deemed approval in these circumstances is that the development has received approval well in excess of the upper limit contemplated in the planning scheme without an assessment and decision by the council,” Mr Dick said.

A spokesman for developer Sheng Wei has previously stressed the project is only viable at nine storeys and following the call-in decision aired frustrations about further delays and ongoing costs.

The NewsMail yesterday sought clarity and asked the minister's office if he was open to the project at nine storeys if it was established that the impact on the marine turtles could be managed? Or, whether the height being clearly outside the planning scheme meant any approval would be set at the 20m level?

However, his office responded by referring to his December 20 statement where he said: "The proposed development will now be reassessed against all relevant planning instruments, including Bundaberg Regional Council's planning scheme.”

At the time the minister announced the call-in, council's planning and development spokesman Cr Ross Sommerfeld said he believed the environmental aspects were adequately addressed by stringent conditions, including the first green-star rating for any building in the Bundaberg region.

Cr Sommerfeld urged the minister to make a timely decision.