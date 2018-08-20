Focus on Hinkler: Labor is brief on big issues

NO, THE election has not been called, but the battle for Hinkler began on Thursday after Labor endorsed union boss and Bundaberg local Richard Pascoe as its candidate.

Mr Pascoe said his campaign would focus heavily on unemployment, education and the development of infrastructure.

Keen to get Mr Pascoe's early thoughts on key issues for the region, the NewsMail sent him questions on Friday. Answers were limited - here are his responses:

Unemployment:

"The ALP have a clear plan to begin to address years of failed LNP policies in the Hinkler electorate,” Mr Pascoe said.

"It is time for all levels of government to begin to work cohesively in developing and implementing a strategic plan to drive business into the area. Consultation with all stakeholders is key to the success...”

Cashless card:

"I am against the use of the cashless card. The cost associated with the implementation of the card would be far better used to drive services and new industry to the region to tackle the key issue of a lack of employment. The current member must ask why he wishes to discriminate against the whole electorate of Hinkler and highlight the failures of the ... Federal LNP government.”

Drugs:

"Drug abuse is an issue that deeply impacts on the whole community. This is why I put my name forward - to see essential services are provided to our community and correct funding is sought to address drug and mental health issues, while supporting the families that are impacted throughout this dreadful time.”

Unanswered questions:

How will he continue development in the health industry sector?

Energy prices?

Future for those living off welfare?

Regional cities deal?

Note: The questions were more detailed and specific.

When the NewsMail contacted Mr Pascoe yesterday he said he stood by the provided responses and key detail would be released as the election campaign progressed. He said his first priority was speaking with people in the community.