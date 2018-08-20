Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
LABOR CANDIATE: Richard Pascoe has been announced as Labor's candidate for Hinkler.
LABOR CANDIATE: Richard Pascoe has been announced as Labor's candidate for Hinkler. Contributed
News

Focus on Hinkler: Labor is brief on big issues

Katie Hall
by
20th Aug 2018 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NO, THE election has not been called, but the battle for Hinkler began on Thursday after Labor endorsed union boss and Bundaberg local Richard Pascoe as its candidate.

Mr Pascoe said his campaign would focus heavily on unemployment, education and the development of infrastructure.

Keen to get Mr Pascoe's early thoughts on key issues for the region, the NewsMail sent him questions on Friday. Answers were limited - here are his responses:

Unemployment:

"The ALP have a clear plan to begin to address years of failed LNP policies in the Hinkler electorate,” Mr Pascoe said.

"It is time for all levels of government to begin to work cohesively in developing and implementing a strategic plan to drive business into the area. Consultation with all stakeholders is key to the success...”

Cashless card:

"I am against the use of the cashless card. The cost associated with the implementation of the card would be far better used to drive services and new industry to the region to tackle the key issue of a lack of employment. The current member must ask why he wishes to discriminate against the whole electorate of Hinkler and highlight the failures of the ... Federal LNP government.”

Drugs:

"Drug abuse is an issue that deeply impacts on the whole community. This is why I put my name forward - to see essential services are provided to our community and correct funding is sought to address drug and mental health issues, while supporting the families that are impacted throughout this dreadful time.”

Unanswered questions:

How will he continue development in the health industry sector?

Energy prices?

Future for those living off welfare?

Regional cities deal?

Note: The questions were more detailed and specific.

When the NewsMail contacted Mr Pascoe yesterday he said he stood by the provided responses and key detail would be released as the election campaign progressed. He said his first priority was speaking with people in the community.

bundaberg labor candidate for hinkler richard pascoe
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Dogs sniff out illicit drugs, pipe on block

    premium_icon Dogs sniff out illicit drugs, pipe on block

    Crime WHEN Joan Maclennan took her dogs for a walk at her spare block of land last week, the last thing she expected to find was an ice pipe and other drug utensils.

    • 20th Aug 2018 5:00 AM
    LOST LIMB: Driver faces court after car v bike

    premium_icon LOST LIMB: Driver faces court after car v bike

    Crime Witness said vehicle didn't indicate before turning into bike's path

    • 20th Aug 2018 5:00 AM
    Bundy hero recognised: Beach bravery rewarded

    premium_icon Bundy hero recognised: Beach bravery rewarded

    News Two off-duty Bundaberg men have been commended for their bravery

    • 20th Aug 2018 5:00 AM
    Wests pounce

    premium_icon Wests pounce

    News Wests will now face Isis

    • 20th Aug 2018 5:00 AM

    Local Partners