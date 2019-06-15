Focus on Hinkler Deal: State negotiates on major projects

Bundaberg Regional Council's Head of Economic Development Strategic Projects Ben Artup in Quay Street. Council is keen to see traffic in the area changed.

QUEENSLAND'S Transport Minister revealed there would be State Government support for half the road projects that had been outlined in the Federal Hinkler Regional Deal.

Bureaucratic negotiations continue behind-the-scenes to determine if the State Government will support the demaining of Quay Street and the remaining two road projects the Federal Government has committed to.

The Quay Street project has the backing of the Bundaberg Regional Council and the Federal Government but needs the blessing of the road owner, the Queensland Government, in order for it to happen.

The council considers it a significant project for Bundaberg in order to keep heavy vehicles away from the waterfront and Central Business District.

But Minister Mark Bailey said there had been no proper planning for the costs involved with Quay Street, but believed it would be a lot more than the $32 million the Federal Government had promised.

"I understand the Quay Street from council is to re-direct most traffic onto other Bundaberg roads so that Quay Street can become part of a new waterfront precinct,” Mr Bailey said.

"Any proposal to re-direct freight traffic would need to include upgrading surrounding roads and also a potential new river crossing, things that would cost much more than the $32 million put forward by the Federal Government.

"Unfortunately, we still don't know how the Federal Government worked out its costs for this project.”

He said there was funding in the budget to support three of the six projects outlined in the Hinkler Regional Deal, which were the Tobanlea-Pialba Road flood mitigation project, the Bargara Road and Princess Street upgrade, and the overtaking lanes for the Isis Highway.

There was no State commitment to Hinkler Deal projects Quay St, Buxton Rd, and to the Boundary Rd extension in Hervey Bay.

Hinkler's Federal MP Keith Pitt said the funding amount for Quay Street was offered after discussions with local stakeholders including the Bundaberg Regional Council.

He said there was internal discussions between Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack's office and the State Government.

"I welcome Minister Bailey's recent revelation of the Queensland State Labor Government's contribution to some of the roads projects in the Hinkler Regional Deal,” Mr Pitt said.

"Three down, three to go. When will they be committing to the rest?”

A council spokeswoman said it wanted to work further with the other two levels of government to make sure Quay Street was upgraded.

"Council would support longer term investigations for a third river crossing,” she said.

"However, the currently funded Quay Street proposal would solve heavy vehicle safety concerns in the more immediate term for our community.”