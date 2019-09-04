Focus on health: Bundy’s new machine to improve lives

WIDE BAY patients who suffer from a stroke now have a higher chance of recovering, through CT Perfusion.

The news comes during National Stroke Week, after advanced software was developed to scan CT images and provide a quick and accurate diagnosis.

Statistics released by the Stroke Foundation revealed the Hinkler electorate has among the highest rates of stroke in Australia.

WBHHS chief executive Adrian Pennington said CT perfusion was a positive step towards improved recovery outcomes for patients who had a stroke, as the response and treatment was time critical.

“It gives our teams accurate and timely information that enables them to determine when clot removal procedures are appropriate to save brain function and provide that patient to with a better quality of life post stroke,” Mr Pennington said.

“We know stroke is a significant issue in our region, and I’m proud that we’re taking steps — in partnership with our colleagues at RBWH — to improve the care for people experiencing what can be a life-changing event.”

Bundaberg Hospital’s director of medical imaging Michael Samuel said the CAT scanner images showed the size and location of the blood clot and indicated areas of the brain that could be recovered.

“Because there was no blood supply at the time of stroke, CT perfusion quantifies how much of the brain has been damaged,” Mr Samuel said.

“It’s important for our clinicians to understand and treat the patients so the reversible part of the damage can be reversed and the patients can have better outcomes and treatments.”

The new program has also extended the time frame for clot removal procedures from seven to 24 hours post stroke, a necessity for regional patients who need to be transferred to Brisbane for the surgery.

National Stroke Week runs from September 2 to 8.