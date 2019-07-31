Focus on careers: Bundy's go-getter's healthy interest

HEALTHY INTEREST: Students from St Luke's school, Fahad Sirivella, Laura Branch, Bahli Ulrick, Jasmine Scott and Cloe Wolters are among many who are keen to pursue a career in the health industry and attended an engagement program at Bundaberg Hospital on Monday.

FAHAD Sirivella and Bahli Ulrick may share the same classroom at St Luke's Anglican College, but their career aspirations are set to take them on very different paths.

While both students want to move into the world of health and medicine, Bahli sees herself studying in Bundy and Fahad fears he will have to leave town.

The pair were among 60 students who attended an engagement program at Bundaberg Hospital on Monday, designed to give high school students an overview of careers and meet industry professionals.

"I find nutrition and health really interesting and physiotherapy helps people to work better,” Bahli said.

"I'm really sporty too, I play a lot of netball and touch and I'm in the army cadets.”

The 15-year old has already taken the first steps, enrolling herself in an early admission course to complete alongside her school work, a strategy that will ultimately fast-track her career.

"I will most likely study at the Bundaberg CQU campus and I've already started coursework for a health care unit, so I'll have a competitive edge to my peers,” she said.

However, Fahad plans to study at James Cook University, as he believes major cities offer more opportunities for the medical industry.

"I'm planning to move to Brisbane or Melbourne, because there are a lot more universities that specialise in the medical industry and offer career paths in that area,” he said.

"The study of anatomy and helping people really appeals to me and to become a surgeon or practitioner would be a dream come true.”

Acting chief executive, Robyn Bradley said the new hospital development was fundamental in keeping the local workforce strong.

"If we aren't proactive about keeping young people local and looking for ways to encourage this, then shortages could occur,” Ms Bradley said.

"Nursing shortages are particularly common in rural areas, moreso than metropolitan areas and that will esculate over time, as it is an aging industry.

"We have a great catchment of schools and great accessibility to universities in Bundaberg, so it's important that we continue to showcase the incredible opportunities that the region has to offer.”