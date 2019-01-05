Focus on Bundy kids: We need answers to tough questions

OPINION: Adam Wratten, Editor

I'VE too many questions that need answering before I accept Acting Education Minister Kate Jones's assertion that Hinkler MP Keith Pitt is wrongfully attacking a group of Bundaberg students for a "problem that does not exist”.

I agree Mr Pitt may have been able to make his point in a more effective, and less controversial, way on national television when he said some teachers had told him there are Year 12 school leavers who aspire to be on the dole. However, his point on intergenerational unemployment shouldn't be swept under the carpet.

While the latest results of a survey by the education department show the vast majority, close to 85per cent, of Bundaberg's graduating class of 2017 are either in work, training or in higher education, there are some worrying trends that need to be explained.

READ:

This is a complex field that extends well beyond the scope of just our educators, but surely they must have a voice in helping us understand the dynamics at play and a). whether there is a problem that needs addressing and b). if so, how to best approach this.

After reading the report, which was released in late November, there were a number of highlights which set alarm bells ringing:

Should we be worried the trend of graduates in Bundaberg either working, training or in education has dropped from nearly 90per cent 10 years ago to under 85per cent in 2018? Why has this happened?

Given the number of Bundaberg students seeking to go into higher education is so much lower than the state average, and so far off Brisbane's figure, what is being done to increase/ encourage them to go to university? Is a university education a good thing for everyone?

Where have all the apprenticeships and traineeships gone? What is being done to tackle this trend?

Why do we now have so many school leavers going into part-time work? Is this something that should be addressed as a priority?

Why has the number of people not in the labour force, training, education or looking to get work tripled to 3per cent?

What is being done to address the relatively large rise in those seeking work? One in eight Bundaberg school leavers is seeking work. A decade ago it was one in 11, while the state number was just more than one in 20.

This issue is too important to accept an assurance there is no problem. At the NewsMail we will push to get these answers and understand the dynamics at play.

A cashless debit card is controversial and in isolation won't fix the problem of intergenerational unemployment. But we need to have a conversation in this space. Our children deserve our attention and while the gap continues to grow in key areas (such as those who choose higher education), we should not rest until we can clearly see Bundaberg's school leavers not only have the same opportunities as those in Brisbane, but we are confident everything is being done to give them the best possible opportunities.