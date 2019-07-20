Focus on CBD parking: Numbers divide locals

CRITICAL: Retiree Garry Kane said the availability of parking in the Bundaberg CBD was "ridiculous".

CRITICAL: Retiree Garry Kane said the availability of parking in the Bundaberg CBD was "ridiculous". Chris Burns

WHILE some local Bundaberg business owners consider local parking not to be problematic, there were concerns with traffic flow in Bourbong St, with drivers seeking convenience.

Business staff consider day parking to be the issue, while for the customers it's the availability to use something short-term.

Their opinions were heard as the Bundaberg Regional Council released an online parking map of the CBD of 4128 parks.

The map is colour-coded to show the type of parking and the length of time that was available, and where they could be found.

Art Plus owner Phil Oakley considered the intiative to be a good idea.

"At least it tells people where the parks are," he said.

He said that parking in Bundaberg was not a problem, but people had increased their expectation of parking in front of the shop they wanted to shop at.

"There is a lot of parking, but people just don't want to walk.

"People are driving around. Even I've became guilty partly because I can't walk that well.

"If they park a street back it would take off the the cars in Bourbong St."

Ritchies Jewellers owners Trent Cullum said the main complaint he received from customers was about parking availability.

"I don't know what they (the council) can do with parking. A structure would be ideal," he said.

Avenell Bros owners John Greenhalgh said there was not a shortage of parking for customers, but that there were ways to improve the management of it.

Shoppers that had problems finding a park at 10am could choose instead to shop later in the day when it was more quiet.

"Council has got to make sure to enforce the parking, and on Saturday they don't check any of the two hour parks," he said.

"They just need to check parks more often and stop staff from using it."

Bargara retiree Garry Kane said the availability of parking in Bourbong St was "ridiculous".

He said drivers would prefer to avoid the congestion and go to shopping centres instead, which could be a reason why CBD shops had closed.

"Everybody is going round the block and round the block and just get frustrated.

"They don't need the hassle to go round the block to go shopping."

Chemist Discount Centre employee Chantelle Egan said there needed to be more accessible day parks for staff in Barolin St.

"We have to park in Crofton St, it's a bit of a walk.

"We struggle to get all day parks."

Ms Egan said that increased council staff occupying the Auswide building's upper levels may increase demand for nearby staff parking.

Friendlies Discount Chemist employee Maryann Douglas said "parking could be a little bit better."

"More long term parking for staff would be good, and we can't really do much with the car parks at the front."

She said day parks were only a block from her workplace but it depended on how early she arrived at work.

The Bundaberg Regional Council map can be seen at https://www.bundaberg.qld.gov.au/services/parking