The theft of six-week-old foal, Holly, devastated the owners.
Stolen foal found dead by owners

by AAP
15th Nov 2018 5:14 AM

A valuable foal stolen from a racing stable in outer Melbourne has been found dead by its owners.

The six-week-old foal called Holly was discovered missing from the stable in Carrum Downs on Monday.

Holly was in a paddock with a brood mare and receiving veterinary treatment which required her to wear splint boots.

Investigators found the splint boots in the paddock and believe the foal was carried to a waiting vehicle.

But on Wednesday the owners found the foal dead on their property. Police say investigations are ongoing.

