Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

FNQ man charged with attempting to kill partner

by Grace Mason
19th Jan 2021 11:36 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A MAN is due to appear in court on Tuesday morning over the attempted murder of a woman in Aurukun.

Police were called to a residence in the Cape York community about 9pm on Monday night following reports of a domestic violence disturbance.

A police spokesman said officers arrived to find a man allegedly attacking a woman known to him and deployed a taser before he was taken into custody.

Aurukun police station and courthouse. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE
Aurukun police station and courthouse. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE


The 51-year-old woman was treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The 37-year-old man has since been charged with attempted murder offence and assault occasioning bodily harm while armed with an offensive instrument.

He has been refused police bail and is due to appear in the Cairns Magistrates Court.

Originally published as FNQ man charged with attempting to kill partner

More Stories

Show More
court crime editors picks

Just In

    Armed police swarm NSW street

    Armed police swarm NSW street
    • 19th Jan 2021 12:42 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Biggest emergency missions faced by rescue chopper

        Premium Content REVEALED: Biggest emergency missions faced by rescue chopper

        News Releasing data from last year’s emergency missions, Bundaberg RACQ LifeFlight Rescue reveals top five reasons for call-outs

        • 19th Jan 2021 12:00 PM
        The Hinkler roads pegged for $3m safety project revealed

        Premium Content The Hinkler roads pegged for $3m safety project revealed

        News Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt said this funding was subject to “use it or lose it”...

        Best of Bundaberg: Nominate the Best Cafe now

        Best of Bundaberg: Nominate the Best Cafe now

        Lifestyle Who makes the best coffee or breakfast in Bundaberg? Nominations are now open to...

        FULL LIST: Bundaberg Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Bundaberg Magistrates Court appearances today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Tuesday.