Toyah Cordingley was found dead at Wangetti Beach near Cairns in October last year.
Community unites in memory of lost Toyah

by Andrea Falvo
22nd Jan 2019 6:07 AM
THE Far North will rev its engines in a united call to arms to keep Toyah Cordingley's memory alive.

Close family friend Wayne "Prong" Trimble will lead a motorcycle/car run on Sunday to raise money to get Toyah bumper stickers printed.

Since launching the initiative in November, more than 300,000 bumper stickers have been printed across the country.

Mr Prong said this weekend's event would reinforce one simple message: The community will never give up.

"The goal is to raise $5000 so we can get 10,000 stickers printed," he said.

"The support for the event has been overwhelming, we've even got people from Townsville. We're expecting about 500 vehicles."

A meet and greet will be held at Ellis Beach bar and grill from 8.30am on Sunday.

Vehicles and motorbikes will then leave for Port Douglas from 10am.

But before the convoy kicks off, there will be a special presentation to Toyah's family.

"Toyah's car will be handed back to a family member after it has been fully detailed, serviced, restored and resprayed by some local heroes," Mr Trimble said. "This will be very touching."

