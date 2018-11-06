FLYOVER: Take a look at nearly half finished jail site

Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis looks through the cell blocks being constructed at the new correctional centre

WHEN it opens in early 2020, the new Clarence Correctional Centre can hold up to 1700 inmates, and from the air it is becoming obvious how huge the complex will be at Lavadia, east of Grafton.

Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis was taken on a tour with local media on Tuesday to see the build's progress, nearing 40% completion and ontime to be opened.

This footage, was taken a week ago, and already you can see the beginning of the cell blocks being lifted into place, and the enormous scale of the project.

Take a look at the progress here: