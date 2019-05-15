Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Analysis of Vote Compass responses found Flynn was the second most right-wing electorate in Queensland.
Analysis of Vote Compass responses found Flynn was the second most right-wing electorate in Queensland. Tegan Annett
News

Flynn named second most right-wing electorate in Australia

Tegan Annett
by
15th May 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FLYNN has been described as the second-most right-wing electorate in Queensland and Australia, new analysis of Vote Compass responses found.

The analysis found Flynn has become more right-wing since 2016, having jumped from third-most right-leaning to second ahead of the May 18 election.

The ABC's Vote Compass asks 30 questions to determine where voters sit on two scales - left to right on economics and socially progressive to socially conservative.

The analysis considered responses from 450,479 respondents.

Questions cover topics including Newstart, abortion, live exports, immigration, climate change, renewable energy and support for indigenous people.

Taking out the top spot for right-wing electorates was Maranoa, which also took the title in 2016.

Meanwhile to the north of Flynn, Capricornia and Dawson ranked eighth and ninth-most right-wing.

Seven of the 10 most right-leaning electorates were in Queensland.

This year voters have eight candidates vying for the seat (in ballot order): Labor's Zac Beers, United Australia Party's Nathan Harris, The Greens' Jaiben Baker, independent Murray Peterson, One Nation's Sharon Lohse, independent Duncan Scott, Conservative National Party's Marcus Hiesler and LNP's Ken O'Dowd.

Since the division of Flynn was created in 2006, there has only been one Labor representative: Chris Trevor from 2007-10.

The Coalition's Mr O'Dowd defeated Mr Trevor and has held the seat since.

Flynn is the Coalition's fourth-most marginal seat, with a margin of 1 per cent.

More Stories

editors picks election federal election 2019 flynn flynn votes right-wing
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Man accused of going on crazy rampage at Burnett Heads

    premium_icon Man accused of going on crazy rampage at Burnett Heads

    Crime A 45-YEAR-OLD Bargara man was arrested on Wedneday and charged with seven counts of wilful damage after a string of offences at Burnett Heads.

    Father of three seeks $700K after workplace fall

    premium_icon Father of three seeks $700K after workplace fall

    News Claim lodged with court after workplace injury

    Bundy firm's finger lickin' Asian KFC deal

    premium_icon Bundy firm's finger lickin' Asian KFC deal

    News Bundy chillis on the global stage.

    Horrendous: Magistrate tears shreds off repeat drug driver

    premium_icon Horrendous: Magistrate tears shreds off repeat drug driver

    Crime MAGISTRATE Terry Duroux has torn shreds off a repeat drug driver