27°
News

Drug testing for dole will include urine samples

Andrew Thorpe
| 24th May 2017 4:59 AM
TRIAL PROJECT: The government is set to use multiple methods of drug testing for welfare recipients.
TRIAL PROJECT: The government is set to use multiple methods of drug testing for welfare recipients. Shutterstock

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

HE WANTS to bring it to Gladstone but Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd doesn't seem too sure how the Federal Government's new 'drug tests for the dole' policy will work.

Mr O'Dowd praised the policy last week, saying he was proud to be part of a government helping people get off drugs and into work.

But he was adamant the trial program would only include saliva testing, meaning no welfare recipients would be asked to provide urine samples.

"It does not include a urine test, it will use a saliva test taken as part of routine obligations," he told The Observer.

READ MORE | Drug tests for the dole

>> O'Dowd pushes drug tests for dole in Gladstone

>> What you said: Drug testing for people on welfare causes a stir

>> Support to drug-test MPs: poll

Mr O'Dowd also took issue with a social media campaign started in response to the policy by activist group GetUp, who encouraged people to email their Coalition MPs and Senators and demand mandatory urine drug testing for politicians.

"Oh, and GetUp!, it will be a saliva test, not urine. #getthefacts #fairness," he responded on Facebook.

But it turns out drug testing will not be restricted to saliva swabs under the policy.

The Department of Social Services' 'Welfare Reform: 2017 Budget' fact sheet states "testing will include saliva, hair follicle and urine testing".

A spokesperson from Social Services Minister Christian Porter's office confirmed the information in the fact sheet was the most detailed information on the policy available at this stage.

The Minister himself also told the ABC's Patricia Karvelas earlier this month that "a combination of different types of testing" could be employed by the Government.

"The saliva test is the shortest period of time, right up to a hair follicle test which can detect drugs for days, sometimes months depending on the nature of the test," Mr Porter said.

Social Services Minister Christian Porter.
Social Services Minister Christian Porter.

The Coalition's drug testing policy will affect 5000 new Youth Allowance and Newstart recipients.

It will see those living in three trial locations across the country subjected to random testing for drugs including ecstasy, marijuana and methamphetamines, including ice.

Anyone who fails the first test will have their welfare payments "quarantined" to a cashless debit card, which they will not be able to use to buy drugs or alcohol.

The idea received support from some sections of the Gladstone community.

"I have to pass drug tests to work to pay big taxes to pay for their dole," one reader wrote on The Observer's Facebook page.

"If the dole people don't like it, well, go get a job then."

But others took issue with the proposal, raising concerns about the potential for mistaken results.

"I'm as anti-drug as they come ... but what I'm concerned about is if someone is at a BBQ around other people smoking marijuana it can show up in their system," another wrote.

"Are they going to lose their payment?

"I agree 100% for all other drug types but marijuana is such a grey area because you don't need to use to test non-negative."

Some commenters on Mr O'Dowd's page expressed their support for Tasmanian Senator Jacqui Lambie's call for politicians to be drug-tested at random.

"Drug and alcohol testing for parliament too?" one commenter wrote.

"Why spend money dealing with something that's not an issue?" Mr O'Dowd replied.

"Politicians have jobs and don't deal with heavy machinery, so how do you justify the need for expensive testing?" he wrote later.

Mr O'Dowd's office was contacted for comment.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  drug testing drug tests for the dole federal budget 2017 ken o'dowd

Date nights under $50

ACCORDING to The Bachelor falling in love involves helicopter rides, private jets, shopping trips, and we mustn’t forget the hot tubs.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

No Caption

You too can become an Insta-star with these fab stores.

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

Do yourself a favour and get amongst the food truck scene. Eat Street is a great place to start.

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions.

Six mega sporting events you need to be at this year

Don't miss all the action trackside this season.

IF THERE is one thing Brisbane does damn well, it’s play host.

Insider’s guide to the best rooftop bars

Eleven Rooftop Bar is one to put on your hit list.

SEE the world from a different perspective...

Where to get your hands on the best wings

Try out these bad boys at Buffalo Bar.

IS THERE anything better than a wicked bowl of chicken wings? Nope.

Buyers looking to upgrade in Bundy

Buyers looking to upgrade in Bundy

AS THE housing affordability crisis continues to push prospective home owners from the capital cities, investors and buyers are turning to Bundaberg.

Too many people going to hospital when there is no need

BUNDABERG HOSPITAL: The main entrance to the hospital.Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail

When you sick visit rightplacerightime.com.au

We have country's biggest welfare bill (but it's not so bad)

BIG BILL: The welfare bill for people living in Bundaberg is the highest in the country - but half of the people receiving benefits here are age pensioners.

Our welfare payments outstrip income tax

Local store picked for hybrid concept

OPTUS: Bundaberg has been selected as one of 21 locations nationally for hybrid concept, store-based and mobile SMB specialists to support SMB customers.

New hybrid store for Bundaberg

Local Partners

Celebration planned for National Reconciliation Week

COUNCIL is partnering with the Port Curtis Coral Coast Trust to celebrate National Reconciliation Week from 27 May to 3 June.

Woman taken to hospital after rolling car

Ambulance crews raced to Lowmead last night.

State ambulance wrap up

VMR Family Fishing Classic

EARLY BIRD: Registrations to The VMR Bundaberg Family Fishing Classic received by 3pm Wednesday, June 21 will be eligible for a prize donated by Ken Day's Automotive Services Bundaberg.

Early bird prize announced

Free movie night for CQUni staff, students, families

MOVIE NIGHT: Catch the BFG on Friday.

Grab chairs and blankets for outdoor movie on Friday

What to expect at Birds of Tokyo's Ipswich gig

The band will perform at the Racehorse Hotel on Friday.

BAND member Glen Sarangapany talks music, pub grub and doing shoeys

Kim Kardashian slammed over Manchester tribute

KIM Kardashian has been slammed by her followers after posting a tribute to the victims of the Manchester terror attack.

Top Gun 2 movie is happening, Tom Cruise confirms

Tom Cruise in a scene from the movie Top Gun.

TOM Cruise delights fans with announcement on Sunrise.

The first Baywatch movie reviews are in

From left, Jon Bass, Alex Daddario, Zac Efron, Dwayne Johnson, Kelly Rohrbach, and Ilfenesh Hadera in a scene from the movie Baywatch.

Critics were less than impressed.

Boyfriend loses it over sex lie

Stacey Louise’s sex lie destroys her relationship.

SEVEN Year Switch’s Stacey told a fib about her sex life.

Why Crowe’s thankful for those ‘bulls**t’ rumours

Russell Crowe and Terri Irwin in 2007.

Crowe and Terri Irwin have been dodging dating rumours for years now

MOVIE REVIEW: King Arthur - Legend of the Sword

Charlie Hunnam in a scene from the movie King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.

Why the critics have got Guy Ritchie’s King Arthur all wrong.

Concert death toll revised up to 22, tour suspended

There have been multiple confirmed deaths after 'explosions' heard at Ariana Grande concert in Manchester

"We saw blood on people when we got outside."

2856M2- SECLUDED PROPERTY 15 MINUTES TO BUNDABERG CBD - 5 MINUTES TO BEACH

269 Eardleys Road, Welcome Creek 4670

Rural 3 2 8 $359,000

Sitting on the best part of three quarters of an acre is this lovely large home with plenty of shed space just a 15-minute drive to Bundaberg's C.B.D. The...

NEAT, SWEET and COMPLETE

23 Grange Street, Norville 4670

House 2 1 2 $205,000

Situated in ever popular Norville conveniently located central to all amenities sits this beautifully kept and loved home in immaculate condition. If you're...

GORGEOUS FEDERATION HOME ACROSS 2 BLOCKS

23 Steindl Street, Bundaberg East 4670

House 3 2 2 $359,000

Located less than 5 minutes to Bundaberg's C.B.D on the beach side of town sits this gorgeous federation home on a well elevated double block. The home features...

GREAT-VALUE IN AVENELL HEIGHTS.

12 Avenell Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 3 1 2 $249,000

The time has come for this appealing home situated in sought after Avenell Heights to be sold. The home features a huge separate rumpus room living area that can...

2856M2- SECLUDED PROPERTY 15 MINUTES TO BUNDABERG CBD - 5 MINUTES TO BEACH

269 Eardleys Road, Welcome Creek 4670

House 3 2 8 $359,000

Sitting on the best part of three quarters of an acre is this lovely large home with plenty of shed space just a 15-minute drive to Bundaberg's C.B.D. The property...

PICTURE YOURSELF IN THIS DYNAMIC SETTING

6a Lathouras Court, Bundaberg South 4670

House 4 2 2 OFFERS OVER...

Quietly tucked away in a leafy seclusion in Glenforest, you will feel you are positioned in the country with a picturesque maintained bush back drop and wild life...

SPACIOUS BRICK STANDALONE UNIT CLOSE TO HOSPITALS and SHOPS

6 / 55a Duffy Street, Millbank 4670

Unit 2 1 1 Offers Over...

Located in Millbank, just a short distance to Hospitals, Schools, Public Transport, major Shopping Centres and Sporting Clubs is this spacious 2 bedroom brick...

20 ACRES, 15 MINS TO CBD, BRICK HOME, HUGE SHED SPACE

3993 Goodwood Road, Alloway 4670

House 4 1 6 $385,000

Situated around 15 minutes to Bundaberg's C.B.D sits 20 peaceful acres surrounded by trees, a 4-bedroom brick home, loads of shed space and plenty of water. The...

A HOME ON OVER AN ACRE

3995 Goodwood Road, Alloway 4670

House 3 1 3 $229,000

Situated around 15 minutes to Bundaberg's C.B.D sits this 3-bedroom home on 5853m2 (nearly one and half acres). The property also offers a 6x6 colorbond shed plus...

POTENTIAL OFFICE SPACE IN HOSPITAL PRECINCT

116 Woongarra Street, Bundaberg West 4670

House 5 2 2 $399,000

Situated on a 1,012m2 Residential B block in one of Bundaberg's most highly sought after locations is this must see Queenslander with excellent street appeal...

How Toowoomba house prices compare in Australia

For sale sign in front of home.

Here's what $700,000 will buy you in Toowoomba, Brisbane and Sydney

One of Maryborough's most historic homes is still for sale

FULL OF HISTORY: Trisha Moulds is owner of the historic Tinana state known as Rosehill. The beautiful home is currently for sale.

It has been the scene of both joy and tragedies over the years.

Rising seas threaten more Coast homes than ever before

AT RISK: New modelling reveals more Coast homes than ever are at risk of rising sea levels.

Is your home at risk?

The face of the Sunshine Coast's overpriced rental crisis

Alyx Wilson had to rent a $385 unit in Currimundi because the market was too competitive for cheaper rental housing. She is now renting a room from friends who own a house in Currimundi, and says its much more affordable.

Young people feel the strain in competitive, expensive rental market

WATCH: Take a tour of a tradie's dream home

5a Bruce Hiskens Court, Norman Gardens, going for $720,000. INSET: Lea Taylor.

Huge block with potential for anything

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!