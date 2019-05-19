FLYNN VOTES: O'Dowd has strong lead as counting continues

From left to right: Ken O'Dowd, Jaiben Baker, Marcus Hiesler, Duncan Scott, Sharon Lohse, Nathan Harris, Murray Peterson and Zac Beers.

From left to right: Ken O'Dowd, Jaiben Baker, Marcus Hiesler, Duncan Scott, Sharon Lohse, Nathan Harris, Murray Peterson and Zac Beers. News Corp Australia

THE POLLS have closed in the Division of Flynn.

Over 103,000 registered voters have made their way to polling booths across the electorate.

Stay with The Observer for the live results as they come in hand.

Live Election Results

Seats as they come in:

FEDERAL 2019 Flynn

Rolling coverage

Sunday 7.15am: Labor candidate Zac Beers is yet to concede a loss this election, with pre-poll and postal votes yet to be counted.

With 74.09%of the votes counted, incumbent Nationals MP Ken O'Dowd is expected to retain his seat with 56.27 per cent of the projected two party preferred candidate for Flynn.

On the two candidate preferred basis Mr O'Dowd has 40,414 votes and Mr Beers has 31,412.

Both the ABC and Sky News has declared Flynn as a win for Mr O'Dowd.

Mr Beers secured 22,173 first preference votes to Mr O'Dowd's 26,059.

There has been a swing against the ALP of 2.77 per cent.

As expoected Flynn voters have shown their support for Pauline Hanson's One Nation, and Clive Palmer's Australian United Party has also secured a significant portion of the vote.

There were 14,152 residents who placed a one next to One Nation candidate Sharon Lohse's name, giving her 19.54 per cent of the vote.

9.40pm: IT'S a low key affair for the LNP's Ken O'Dowd as he watches the results live on television.

Ken O'Dowd is holding a low key party at his office on the night of the 2019 federal election surrounded by some of his volunteers and supporters. Matt Taylor

Meanwhile, the ALP's Zac Beers has held an election night party at the Gladstone Yacht Club.

Labor candidate for Flynn Zac Beers is holding a party at the Gladstone Yacht Club on the night of the 2019 federal election surrounded by some of his volunteers and supporters. Matt Taylor

9.00pm: SKY News has called the seat of Flynn, with the LNP set to hold the seat.

With 30.33% of the votes counted, Ken O'Dowd is set to remain as the Member for Flynn with 59.43% of the projected two party preferred and a 8.31% swing.

ALP candidate Zac Beers is projected to have 41% of the projected TPP.

The ABC has also called Flynn for the LNP according to their election modelling.

8:30pm: ALP candidate Zac Beers has suffered a massive swing as counting continues in Flynn.

With 22.2 per cent of the votes counted, the ALP has a 6 percent swing against them in the first preference count.

The party with the biggest swing for them is Clive Palmer's United Australia Party, with candidate Nathan Harris at 4.1 per cent.

Ken O'Dowd still leads the vote with 37 per cent of the formal votes counted.

8:00pm: CURRENT two candidate preferred results show Ken O'Dowd has a lead over Zac Beers.

The Australian Electoral Commission has the LNP incumbent at 59.39% of the TCP, with ALP's candidate at 40.61%.

With the first preference count, Ken O'Dowd has 39% of the formal votes, Zac Beers has 28% and One Nation's Sharon Lohse at 20%.

54 of 89 polling places have currently returned their results to the AEC.

7.20pm: THERE'S only 200 votes separating Zac Beers and Sharon Lohse.

The ALP candidate is currently sitting on 2,250 votes while Ms Lohse has polled 2,050 votes.

While ONP's swing has decreased to 2.72 per cent, United Australia Party's swing has increased to 3.92 per cent despite candidate Nathan Harris only polling 387 votes.

Fraser Anning Conservative National Party candidate Marcus Hiesler has a 2.45% swing with 242 votes.

Ken O'Dowd remains the vote leader with 4,398 votes so far.

33 or 89 polling places have returned results, including Gladstone West and Miriam Vale.

6:40pm: WITH six of 89 booths reporting first preference results so far, One Nation has seen a big swing towards them.

While Ken O'Dowd currently leads with 827 votes, One Nation candidate Sharon Lohse is at 358 votes, a 5.14% swing towards them.

ALP's Zac Beers has 288 votes so far with a 3 per cent swing against the party.

The AEC has also released their initial two-candidate preferred results for Flynn.

Ken O'Dowd leads the TCP with 60.22 per cent while Zac Beers has 39.48 per cent.

Avondale, Bluff, Mondure, Mount Perry, Mundubbera, Stanwell polling places have reported their votes.

6:00pm: Welcome to The Observer's rolling coverage of Federal Election 2019: Flynn Decides.

Will Ken O'Dowd retain his seat or will it become second time lucky for Zac Beers?

Stay with us as the results come in hand.

Do you have something to say? Post it below in the comments or on our Facebook page by clicking here.

5.30pm: THIRTY minutes until the polls close. Stay right here with The Observer for up to date results as it comes in. Click here to also watch a live Sky News feed.

3.00pm: ONE Nation supporters were out in force campaigning in Gladstone.

2:00pm: IN BETWEEN last minute campaigning, Zac Beers posted a photo of himself enjoying a democracy sausage on Facebook.

1:00pm: WHILE the adults are focused on casting their votes today, the students at Gladstone Central State School were busy preparing their mini-market stalls.

Have a read here.

Gladstone Central State School teacher Carol Devney with students Jolene Devney, Caitlin Price and Tegan Albeck at the earlier preneuer markets on election day 2019. Liana Walker

Midday: Zac Beers and Ken O'Dowd have already cast their votes.

9:42am: What's the word on the street at the polling booths? Have a read here.

For a full list of related stories regarding the Federal Election, click the "Show More" button.

Ken O'Dowd is holding a low key party at his office on the night of the 2019 federal election surrounded by some of his volunteers and supporters. Matt Taylor GLA180519ODOWD

Ken O'Dowd is holding a low key party at his office on the night of the 2019 federal election surrounded by some of his volunteers and supporters. Matt Taylor GLA180519ODOWD

Labor candidate for Flynn Zac Beers is holding a party at the Gladstone Yacht Club on the night of the 2019 federal election surrounded by some of his volunteers and supporters. Matt Taylor GLA180519BEERS