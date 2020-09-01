Menu
Giant Kookaburra visits Bundaberg. Picture: Rhylea Millar.
FLYING VISIT: Two Aussie icons to drop into the Rum City

Geordi Offord
1st Sep 2020 2:00 PM
IT WAS only a few weeks ago the laughs of the Giant Kookaburra could be heard as it rolled through Bundaberg.

This week the Giant Kookaburra will fly into Bundaberg again but this time, it'll be joined by Banjo the giant Koala.

The pair are making their way from Townsville to Brisbane and will reach Bundaberg and Childers on Thursday.

The pair will also stop at Benaraby, Bororen, Miriam Vale and Gin Gin tomorrow as they make their way down the highway.

 

Banjo the giant Koala will drop into Bundaberg this week with the Giant Kookaburra as they make their way towards Brisbane.
Banjo the giant Koala will drop into Bundaberg this week with the Giant Kookaburra as they make their way towards Brisbane.

 

The Kookaburra visited Bundaberg at the beginning of August and was constructed by Dr Farvardin Daliri.

It visited many local businesses and schools, encouraging everyone to laugh along in a bid to cheer up Queenslanders during the tough covid period.

The koala dropped into the Rum City in April last year to promote the Townsville Cultural Festival.

To stay up to date with where the Kookaburra and Koala will be stopping visit the Giant Kookaburra Facebook page.

