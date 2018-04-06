Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A tree snake made a quick getaway from a Sunshine Coast school, flying through the air. It hasn't been seen since.
A tree snake made a quick getaway from a Sunshine Coast school, flying through the air. It hasn't been seen since. Contributed
Offbeat

Flying snake terrifies Sunshine Coast school children

Matty Holdsworth
by
5th Apr 2018 4:26 PM

A SUNSHINE Coast school learned the hard way to leave snake handling to the experts.

A member of the school attempted to relocate a tree snake from a shrub at the front of the office block - however the snake had other ideas.

The snake jumped out of the tree and disappeared to the shock of the school kids below. It hasn't been seen since.

Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7 posted the school's video to social media of the quick getaway.

"You see it from time to time, snakes flying or jumping through the air," catcher Lachie Gilding said.

"If they feel like they have nowhere to go, they will do that.

"That one was trying to flee from one tree to another and thought he had to get away."

It has been a busy time for snake catchers across the Coast, with snakes being found indoors due to all the recent rain.

reptiles snakes sunshine coast sunshine coast snake catcher 24/7 weather
The Sunshine Coast Daily
ROYAL SPOTTING: Where to see Prince Charles today

ROYAL SPOTTING: Where to see Prince Charles today

News PRINCE Charles is set to arrive by plane this morning, before he makes his way around Bundaberg, famous for its rum, sugar cane and turtles.

  • 6th Apr 2018 5:00 AM
Republicans to welcome Prince

Republicans to welcome Prince

News "What are his plans for Australia?”

  • 6th Apr 2018 5:00 AM
REVEALED: The real housewives of Bundaberg

REVEALED: The real housewives of Bundaberg

Offbeat Group to bring positivity

  • 6th Apr 2018 5:00 AM
Dog was victim of violent relationship

Dog was victim of violent relationship

Crime Woman's situation sees RSPCA fine over dead pet reduced

  • 6th Apr 2018 5:00 AM

Local Partners