Flying snake terrifies Sunshine Coast school children

A tree snake made a quick getaway from a Sunshine Coast school, flying through the air. It hasn't been seen since.

A SUNSHINE Coast school learned the hard way to leave snake handling to the experts.

A member of the school attempted to relocate a tree snake from a shrub at the front of the office block - however the snake had other ideas.

The snake jumped out of the tree and disappeared to the shock of the school kids below. It hasn't been seen since.

Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7 posted the school's video to social media of the quick getaway.

"You see it from time to time, snakes flying or jumping through the air," catcher Lachie Gilding said.

"If they feel like they have nowhere to go, they will do that.

"That one was trying to flee from one tree to another and thought he had to get away."

It has been a busy time for snake catchers across the Coast, with snakes being found indoors due to all the recent rain.