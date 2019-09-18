Menu
A Chinese girl poses for a souvenir photo with the cluster of pig sculptures on displayed outside a shopping mall in Nanning, which is Bundaberg’s sister city. This photograph was taken in the lead-up to Chinese New Year, and this year marks the Year of the Pig on the Chinese zodiac (Chinatopix via AP).
FLYING OUT TODAY: Bundaberg delegation off to sister cities

CHRIS BURNS, Chris.burns@news-mail.com.au
18th Sep 2019 5:00 PM
THE Bundaberg Regional Council’s delegation to China and Japan departs today.

The five members of the delegation first travel to Chinese city Nanning, a regional commercial and communication centre which connects the world power to Southeast Asia.

They are expected to attend the 16th China-ASEAN Expo, held from September 20 to 23.

The delegation then visits Japanese city Settsu to study its waste management.

The delegation returns on Friday, September 27.

