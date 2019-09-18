FLYING OUT TODAY: Bundaberg delegation off to sister cities
THE Bundaberg Regional Council’s delegation to China and Japan departs today.
The five members of the delegation first travel to Chinese city Nanning, a regional commercial and communication centre which connects the world power to Southeast Asia.
They are expected to attend the 16th China-ASEAN Expo, held from September 20 to 23.
The delegation then visits Japanese city Settsu to study its waste management.
The delegation returns on Friday, September 27.