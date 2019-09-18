FLYING OUT TODAY: Bundaberg delegation off to sister cities

A Chinese girl poses for a souvenir photo with the cluster of pig sculptures on displayed outside a shopping mall in Nanning, which is Bundaberg’s sister city. This photograph was taken in the lead-up to Chinese New Year, and this year marks the Year of the Pig on the Chinese zodiac (Chinatopix via AP).

THE Bundaberg Regional Council’s delegation to China and Japan departs today.

The five members of the delegation first travel to Chinese city Nanning, a regional commercial and communication centre which connects the world power to Southeast Asia.

They are expected to attend the 16th China-ASEAN Expo, held from September 20 to 23.

The delegation then visits Japanese city Settsu to study its waste management.

The delegation returns on Friday, September 27.