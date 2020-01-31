Flying Doctors to get new facility under Hinkler Regional Deal

ARTIST IMPRESSION: A rendering of what the Royal Flying Doctor Service training facility could look like when construction is complete.

ARTIST IMPRESSION: A rendering of what the Royal Flying Doctor Service training facility could look like when construction is complete.

The Royal Flying Doctor Service yesterday revealed preliminary plans for its world-class Aeromedical Retrieval Simulation Hub to be built in Bundaberg.

The facility will use state-of-the-art technologies such as virtual reality, augmented reality and high-fidelity immersive training scenarios to attract and train aeromedical professionals from across Australia and the Asia-Pacific region.

The construction of the Simulation Hub will be funded through a $15 million allocation of the Federal Government’s Hinkler Regional Deal.

Royal Flying Doctor Service CEO Meredith Staib, said the organisation was working with local businesses and organisations to identify potential locations and construction options for the project.

“While still in initial planning stages, the project has already had incredibly strong support from all levels of government, as well as local businesses and organisations which have been consulted on how best to incorporate the wider Bundaberg region into this exciting project,” Ms Staib said.

“A simulation Hub of this scale would be a first for the RFDS in Queensland, and we’re so excited to see it potentially coming to life in Bundaberg, where we have flown tens of thousands of people since we began operating there in 2002.

“The RFDS in Queensland has a wealth of experience and knowledge in the aeromedical sector.

“We have world-class medical staff, pilots and training professionals ready to share that experience, using modern technology and techniques, to ensure every aeromedical retrieval professional is trained to the highest possible standard.”

Ms Staib said she was grateful for the support from the Federal Government to make the training facility come to life.