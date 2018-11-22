Flyer mocked for ‘cheapskate’ act on budget flight

The passenger was branded a 'cheapskate' over the complaint. Picture: Fly Scoot/Facebook

The passenger was branded a 'cheapskate' over the complaint. Picture: Fly Scoot/Facebook

AN airline passenger has been slammed online after complaining about being given a cup of ice instead of water on his flight, with many saying it's his own fault for being "cheap".

Gene Goh was flying from Singapore to Japan with budget airline Scoot when he asked for a cup of water while waiting for the flight to take off.

"I asked for just a cup of plain water but was told by your airline staff that only bottled water is available for purchase," he wrote on Scoot's Facebook page.

Mr Goh claimed he was given a cup of ice and told to wait for it to melt so he could drink it.

"All I am asking is just a cup of water, I wouldn't care if it was from the tap," he said.

"I hope that there could be some sort of care for passenger, not being unreasonable over here.

But if the passenger thought he would get sympathy from other social media users he was sorely mistaken, with many saying he was lucky to get the ice.

"Dude, budget airline. Got money to go to Osaka, no money to buy water huh? If you want free things don't travel. Entitled youth," one person said.

"Just few dollars for a mineral water. Don't tell me you couldn't afford it. stop making yourself cheap … Well done cabin crew! You did the right thing," another said.

Others even suggested that the crew should have charged him for the cup.