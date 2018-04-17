FLYER GOES OUT: Do not use private bores in affected area

SWITCH OFF: Residents in Svensson Heights have been asked to avoid or minimise the use of bore water for showering, bathing and sprinkler play by children or to fill swimming pools.

SWITCH OFF: Residents in Svensson Heights have been asked to avoid or minimise the use of bore water for showering, bathing and sprinkler play by children or to fill swimming pools. Halfpoint

RESIDENT in the PFAS-affected area in Svensson Heights should limit the use of water from private bores.

That advice is among information released by Bundaberg Regional Council and Queensland Health in a flyer delivered to residents today.

A council spokesman said the brochure was being hand delivered by council staff this morning.

>> WATER WARNING: RESIDENTS WARNED - DON'T EAT VEG AND EGGS

"Council received confirmation on 12 April 2018 that water supplied to customers from the Dr Mays Road bore exceeded the guidance value," it reads.

"The area previously supplied from the bore is bordered by Takalvan Street to the west, Branyan Street to the east, Dr Mays Road to the south and Walker Street to the north."

It states the bore was immediately removed from the water supply and will not be reinstated.

WATER UPDATE: The flyer about the Svensson Heights PFAS water contamination delivered to residents today. Bundaberg Regional Council

Anyone with a private bore in the area west of the railway line and north of the airport should not drink the water or use it to prepare food the flyer says.

Residents have also been told they should not consume food grown or produced using the bore water.

They are also asked to avoid or minimise the use of bore water for showering, bathing and sprinkler play by children or to fill swimming pools due to risk of unintentionally drinking the water.

>> WATER CONTAMINATION: UNKNOWN STRIKES FEAR IN COMMUNITY

WATER UPDATE: The flyer about the Svensson Heights PFAS water contamination delivered to residents today. Bundaberg Regional Council

In a question-and-answer format, flyer provides information and says Queensland Health has advised there is no immediate risk to human health.

The Department of Environment and Science is investigating to determine the source of the PFAS.

>> BUNDY MAYOR HITS OUT ON FACEBOOK OVER WATER CONTAMINATION

Mayor Jack Dempsey called an urgent media conference on Friday to announce that testing had revealed PFAS contamination in water from a bore servicing most of Svensson Heights.

Cr Dempsey said the Dr Mays Road Water Treatment Plant, which treats water from a bore, was immediately switched off.

Residents of 60 streets bordered by Takalvan, Walker and Enterprise Sts and Saltwater Creek were connected to a different water supply.

"We will let a complete and thorough investigation take place" Cr Dempsey said.

"These types of chemicals while predominated from fire fighting resources they are also from other magnate chemicals as well.

>> WATER SCARE: Health authorities to offer blood testing

"We just want to confirm to the community once it was identified, action was taken immediately.

"Anyone with concerns should contact the State government immediately on 13 HEALTH.

Queensland Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young said she wanted to reassure residents that there was "no immediate" health risk."

"The risk of any consequences for the health of people in the community is low," Dr Young said.

"There is no consistent evidence that PFAS causes any specific illnesses in humans."

The chemicals come from the same group as the toxic firefighting foam that contaminated a Brisbane Airport Qantas hanger in April last year, leading to warnings from authorities not to consume seafood caught in the area.

Dr Young was in Bundy yesterday, and said the level of PFAS the community was exposed to was low, as was the risk to Svensson Heights residents.

"Today the water in Bundaberg is perfectly safe to consume," she said.

"It meets all of Australian drinking water standards."