Fly away with Falcons on an adventure by signin on

The Waves Falcons in a huddle during a Spring Cup game last year. The club is aiming to return to the competition this year.

UNION: The Waves Falcons hopes on and off the field it can reach new heights with its players in this year’s Spring Cup.

The club is returning to the competition after forfeiting last season because of a lack of players.

And now it hopes a promotion can secure more before the new season next month with the club currently only having 10 players interested.

The club is offering free return flights from Bundaberg to Brisbane, through Alliance Airlines, for those that sign up tomorrow for the new season.

This includes those already interested in playing for them.

The Falcons will be holding a sign on with a barbecue at 6pm at The Waves Sports Ground for those interested.

“We don’t need the money, we need players” The Waves Falcons committee member Jeff Messitt said.

“We were kindly donated two sets of return tickets from Alliance Airlines from Bundaberg to Brisbane to help our club.

“We could raffle the tickets off to raise money, however we decided to give it back to our members.”

The club will put names of anyone that signs up for the team, on the night, into a hat and draw a winner.

The same promotion applies for The Waves Falcons junior club, which will hold its own sign on soon.

“We are looking for players to join our club juniors and seniors that want to be part of a real rugby culture, family orientated how rugby should be,” Messitt said.

“We were disappointed last year to not have enough players to compete, but most of our players went to help out other clubs struggling for numbers.”