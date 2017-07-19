Flushable or not flushable? Aldi wipes draw ACCC ire

The ACCC has accused Aldi of misleading customers with its description of these Green Action Flushable Wipes.

ALDI has withdrawn packs of "flushable wipes” from its catalogues after the ACCC suggested the description was misleading.

The ACCC has taken the supermarket giant to task over its promotion of Green Action Flushable Bathroom Cleaning Wipes (100pk) in its Special Buys catalogue.

"The ACCC's concerns stem from the use of the term 'flushable', in particular the concern that such a claim may mislead consumers if the claim cannot be substantiated,” the commission said.

The ACCC is already pursuing alleged misleading "flushable” claims with two proceedings currently before the Federal Court against Pental and Kimberly-Clark Australia Pty Ltd.

Part of the ACCC allegations around those two proceedings are the products do not disintegrate like toilet paper when flushed.

The ACCC says Australian water authorities face "significant problems” when non-suitable products are flushed down the toilet as they contribute to blockages in household and municipal sewerage systems.

It is understood ALDI yesterday withdrew the product from its Special Buys promotion in response to the ACCC's concerns.

"We welcome ALDI's swift action in addressing our concerns,” ACCC Chairman Rod Sims said.

"The ACCC is also speaking with other industry players regarding similar products sold in Australia which make a 'flushable' claim”.