Fluoro farewell for couple after 30 years in SES

GOODBYE: Noel and Lyn Strohmeyer with members from the SES groups of Bundaberg.

IT'S the end of an era for two dedicated Elliott Heads locals who are putting away their fluoro orange uniforms for the last time.

Noel and Lyn Strohmeyer have volunteered for the Elliott Heads SES for 30 years and this week they said goodbye to what they call their "extended family”.

"We were in our 30s when we first joined,” Lyn said.

"We joined together because we do everything together - we wanted to help the community.”

"The SES family has become an extension of our own family.”

Noel, who was group leader, and Lyn, who did administration and was deputy group leader, said in their three decades with the SES they had become professional sandbaggers, roof climbers and more, particularly during the 2013 floods.

And it hasn't just been the Bundaberg community that received help from Noel and Lyn. The couple has travelled extensively when other communities suffered through major weather events.

"Cyclone Fran sticks out in my mind,” Lyn said.

"We didn't have a four-wheel-drive and one of the members came down to get us and the road was flooded - you couldn't see where you were going.

"We ended up veering off the road into a ditch and tomato seedlings were floating past us before we were rescued.”

The couple said, through the hard times and the tough work, one thing that had remained a constant was their support for each other.

"We needed that support to keep us going,” Noel said.

"We have always done everything together and that is why we remain strong.”

When asked what they would miss most upon retirement, the duo said interacting with the community and their peers was top of the list.

"We just love socialising with people,” they said.

"Noel, as an instructor, for many years would travel around the region to train other SES members so he got to know a lot of people,” Lyn said.

"We were lucky that the SES has become a bit of a family affair, with both of our daughters joining when they were 16 and one of them still actively involved,” she said.

Noel and Lyn were farewelled at the Elliott Heads SES grounds on Monday night and said the goodbye was definitely a tough one.

"We have mixed emotions about it,” Noel said.

"It has been an extension of our life and our family,” Lyn said.