Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FLUORIDE: Does not add or take away from the taste of tap water
FLUORIDE: Does not add or take away from the taste of tap water Brett Wortman
Health

Fluoride no link to taste of water

Madura Mccormack
by
7th Sep 2018 6:00 AM

A LEADING Mackay public health physician has slammed any links to Mackay's award for best tasting tap water to the removal of fluoride.

Mackay Base Hospital's Dr Steven Donohue said while health professionals were happy Mackay had an excellent water treatment plant, the city could have a further claim to fame if fluoride was increased.

"Trace quantities of mineral fluoride are completely tasteless. Adjusting the natural level of fluoride to around 0.7 parts per million is absolutely safe and makes a dramatic improvement to dental health throughout life," he said.

"We could have water that tastes good and protects our children's teeth as well, as does Townsville and every capital city in Australia."

Dr Donohue's comments come in response to the Daily Mercury's front page yesterday reporting on Mackay having the best water in the state.

fluoride mackay base hospital steven donahue water
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    New 344-home resort unveiled for Bargara

    premium_icon New 344-home resort unveiled for Bargara

    News AN OCEAN-front, world-class Bargara resort development, with more than 340 homes, has been submitted to the Bundaberg Regional Council.

    Popular cafe confirms it will open for Friday night pizzas

    premium_icon Popular cafe confirms it will open for Friday night pizzas

    Business Popular Bundy region cafe says the venue will be open over weekend

    HOT SPOTS: Where magpies are swooping and how to stay safe

    HOT SPOTS: Where magpies are swooping and how to stay safe

    Environment Spring has sprung and the magpies are out in force

    BLOCK BATTLE: Controversial lot becomes hoon turf, dump

    premium_icon BLOCK BATTLE: Controversial lot becomes hoon turf, dump

    News Controversial development site under attack once more

    Local Partners