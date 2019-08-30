Menu
INCLINIC: Pharmacist Brenton Veurman from Discount Drug Stores.
Flu season: New health service helps beat waiting room rush

Mikayla Haupt
30th Aug 2019 5:00 AM
BUNDABERG patients can now skip the waiting room stalemate they are faced with when they can't get into a medical centre with InClinic at the Bundaberg Discount Drug Store.

A partnership between Doctors on Demand and Sigma Healthcare has seen the introduction of telehealth service InClinic to connect patients with some prescription needs or a consultation with a doctor.

Bundaberg Discount Drug Store pharmacist Brenton Veurman said this facility had only recently started for them in Bundaberg and provided a good back-up for people when there was a high demand for doctors.

"The service has two main functions, the first one is if a patient needs a refill of their current medications such as the oral contraceptive pill or blood pressure or cholesterol then they can fill in a questionary for the Doctors in Demand... and then assuming there's no problem the doctors at the other end will approve that and email a script to the pharmacy," he said.

"The other option is if the medication they require is not on that predefined list they can have a 15-minute consultation with a doctor, they can actually even choose the doctor that they want to speak to."

And with the current number of lab confirmed influenza cases in the Wide Bay increasing to 115 last week as the region battles its worst flu season on record, there's sure to be plenty of demand.

Mr Veurman said  the service had already proven useful and a lot of interest was building.

He said as telehealth wasn't covered under Medicare, the use of the prescription service was $25 and the doctor consultation was $60 during business hours.

Whether it's people out of town who can't get in to  a doctor, or locals who have a GP but can't get into see their doctor, this service would provide an alternative..

