FLU JAB: Why over 65s need to see a GP

EXPLAINED: Crofton Street Pharmacy pharmacist Campbell Gradon says over 65-year-olds need to see GP for high-dose flu vaccine. Mikayla Haupt

IF YOU'RE a senior wondering why you can't receive your influenza vaccination over the counter, fear not.

Horsecamp man Mike Turnbull, 69, was bewildered when he found out he couldn't get his flu shot for three weeks at his medical practice and couldn't get the vaccine at a pharmacy.

"The government wants people to have it but you can't get it over counter,” he said.

"I want to get my flu shot, but for months I couldn't get booked in and now the next available appointment is in three weeks.

"But if you want the quad shot they will give it to you at the pharmacy.”

According to the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Fluzone High-Dose for over 65-year-olds is important because the human immune defences become weaker with age, which places older people at greater risk of severe illness from influenza.

Crofton Street Pharmacy pharmacist Campbell Gradon said in order to get the government-funded vaccine, patients over 65 have to get it administered by the likes of a general practitioner, because it cannot be purchased at pharmacies.

"You can get the quad which is available at pharmacies, it's a four-strained vaccine,” he said.

"But the high-dose hasn't been made available as a private script.”

Mr Gradon said with confusion surrounding different vaccines, it was important to seek advice from a pharmacist or GP.

Influenza is a viral respiratory disease of global public health importance, Influenza A viruses constantly mutate, changing the year-to-year dynamics of the influenza season.

The disease varies in severity and may be mild to moderate in some people, but very severe in others.

"Fluzone High-Dose vaccine contains four times the amount of antigen (the part of the vaccine that prompts the body to make antibody) contained in regular flu shots,” according to the CDC.

"The additional antigen is intended to create a stronger immune response (more antibody) in the person getting the vaccine.”

In Queensland, the influenza season typically occurs between May and October.

Early this year, health services urged senior citizens to hold off on their influenza vaccination to give them the strongest possible coverage during the peak of the annual influenza season.

Mr Gradon said he believes the high-dose vaccine is now available at medical practices.