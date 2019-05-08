Flowers ripe for the picking for Mother's Day

WITH Mother's Day fast approaching, the Endeavour Foundation has been a hive of activity, with staff and volunteers busily preparing the colourful bunches of chrysanthemums.

According to Endeavour Foundation production manager Mark Elliott, farming flowers at the site on Fitzgerald Street has been going on for more than 20 years, with all proceeds going back to the organisation.

"We start preparing the land in October and plant in December, then it is a matter of looking after them until it comes time for picking,” he said.

"We have quite a few types with over a dozen different colours this year.”

Mr Elliott said the flowers were kept healthy and blooming through assistance from Endeavour Foundation employees and volunteers.

"We have around 70 people who work on site, about 14 staff and around seven are full time farmers,” he said.

"They not only look after our flowers but other crops as well, such as pumpkins, corn, garlic and more.”

Mr Elliott said Endeavour Foundation employees choose where they work, with many loving to get out and about.

"They love to work outside,” he said.

"Some of them have been doing it for 40 years; it is a great way for them to gain meaningful employment.”

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey said the Endeavour Foundation was a fantastic organisation which supported people with disabilities right across the region.

"Show your support in the lead-up to Mother's Day by getting a beautiful bunch of flowers for someone who is special to you,” he said.

The Endeavour Foundation's chrysanthemums are $12 a bunch and available now from its Fitzgerald St site.

They will also be sold from businesses throughout the region, including the NewsMail in Woondooma St on Thursday and Friday from 3-6pm.

- Bundaberg Regional Council's Bundaberg Now