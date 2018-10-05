Flowers are blooming for Bundy's art trail

CREATIVE: Local artist Jenny Gilbertson whipped up this colourful piece in less than three weeks with the help of a few volunteers.

CREATIVE: Local artist Jenny Gilbertson whipped up this colourful piece in less than three weeks with the help of a few volunteers. Toni Benson-Rogan

THE CBD Pavillion had heads yesterday today as the first artwork for the #LoveBundy art trail was installed.

Bundaberg Regional Council will place seven works of art across Bundaberg as part of the Bundaberg Traders campaign.

The creator of the first artwork, Jenny Gilbertson, said she and a small team had less than three weeks to whip up the floral piece.

IN BLOOM: The first installation of the seven-piece trail has been hung in the centre of the CBD Pavillion. Toni Benson-Rogan

"We put our heads together and thought 'what can we come up with in a really short time-frame?',” Ms Gilbertson said.

"It's going to be big and noticeable - doable.”

The artwork represents her interest in lanterns, recycling some parts she had previously used in Chinese New Year festivities.

"(The piece) is part of the #LoveBundy campaign for the businesses in Bundaberg and just a way to activate the space and have a bit of fun,”

The artwork includes a hanging bundle of various crafted flowers and a piano that the community is encouraged to play to showcase local talent.

HIGH NOTE: Councillor Judy Peters was eager to play a tune at the first installation of the art trail. Toni Benson-Rogan

Ms Gilbertson said she wasn't concerned with vandalism to her art.

"It's pretty high up - you'd have to be pretty tall to get there.

"That's the risk you take if you want to do some fun public art things,” she said.

The art trail will launch today.