FLOW-ON EFFECT: Why local plumbing applications have spiked

GOING WITH THE FLOW: Bundaberg Regional Council plumbing officer Chris Williams is part of the small team dealing with the spike in plumbing approval applications.

The region's booming construction industry has reached the Bundaberg Regional Council's plumbing team with a 40 per cent increase in applications.

The council's plumbing compliance manager Patrick McNamara said it was the busiest the team had been in about a decade.

"In the three months from July we have received 210 applications," he said.

"We were able to break this figure down further to reveal that the vast majority of those applications are for new dwellings.

"Application numbers have been consistent going back a number of years, then all of sudden it just went straight up and has maintained at that point.

"It hasn't slowed down, we're thinking it will probably follow through until Christmas."

Mr McNamara said he believed the significant jump in plumbing applications was a result of the various government incentive packages being offered to build new houses in regional areas.

"We're very happy to be kept so busy and it's fantastic for the region and local tradies," he said.

"Many of the builders we talk to are saying they're signing up more new houses in a couple months then they sometimes have in a year."

Council water and wastewater portfolio spokesperson Cr Jason Bartels said with a team of just four plumbing compliance officers the increased workload had been managed well.

"It's been a massive effort from the team who are doing an average of about 200 inspections a month, on top of assessing applications and handling inquiries," Cr Bartels said.

"To their credit the team is still meeting our service timeframes despite the spike in applications.

"The team has done a terrific job to keep everything moving smoothly and we thank residents for their understanding and patience with extended response times."