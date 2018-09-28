Florist thief eats cupcakes from wheelie bin

BROKEN: The Flower Box's Karen Moller is angered by the destruction of the security gate and back door to her Bourbong Street business.

A THIEF has bitten off more than they could chew when they attempted to break into a local florist last weekend.

Owners Pete and Karen Moller arrived at their business, Flower Box Florist, on Monday morning to find someone had attempted to break through the back door of their store.

The vandal had caused extensive damage to the back of the store when they broke into the commercial refrigerator before attempting to break through the door that would lead into the business.

Mrs Moller said the perpetrator drank a litre of milk and ate four cupcakes that were in the wheelie bin on the premises.

A security screen has been bent beyond repair and the back door to the shop has multiple indentations as well as bent metal around the lock.

It is the second time the shop has been targeted in two months and extra security gates and locks were installed after the first incident.

These security measures were costly for the florist owners and would now need to be replaced again.

"We spent so much money with security and they just come and smash it to pieces," Mrs Moller told 7 News.

The cost of damages is believed to be in the thousands.

The vandal left behind torn pants and a towel.

The store does not have CCTV so police are calling on witnesses to help with the investigation.

Anyone who may have details of the incident is asked to contact phone police on 4153 9111 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.