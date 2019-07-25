Floored by festival flu? Here's your best hope at recovery

FUN: Fans enjoy the show by punk rock Brisbane band Spit Idiots at Splendour in the Grass on Sunday.

FUN: Fans enjoy the show by punk rock Brisbane band Spit Idiots at Splendour in the Grass on Sunday. Ian Laidlaw

MANY punters who attended Splendour would be back at work, and by now they have perhaps found themselves with the sniffles, if not a full-blown 'festival flu'.

The 'festival flu' is an illness which inevitably sets in when one returns home from attending a music festival.

Causes include lapses in personal hygiene, diet and altered sleep patterns that can occur during such a time.

Unfortunately, due to the self-inflicted nature of this illness little sympathy can be expected.

Thankfully for the sufferers, there are things that can help you get over it a little quicker and easier.

Qualified natropath Jules Galloway from Parkes Ave Dispensary Byron Bay said the most important thing to do was get on the front foot.

"It's actually been proven taking high doses of vitamin C before you get sick can be effective but taking high doses of vitamin C after you've already got the illness is not so effective," she confirmed.

"Unfortunately one of the things that makes us human is we wait until something goes wrong until we try and fix it, and with our immune system it's going to work a lot better if you're proactive about it.

NATURAL MEDICINE: James and Jules Galloway have opened the doors to a naturopathic dispensary and clinic based within Habitat on Parkes Avenue in Byron Bay. Amber Melody Photos

"Aside from vitamin C also looking at food that are high in zinc ... you can have immune boosting foods like mushrooms (such as shitake), bone broth which helps to boost immunity and helps to heal the gut."

If it's too late and you're already experiencing the wrath that is the festival virus (not much different from the common cold), Jules said making sure your body is in good working order after the festival, like looking after your liver, was key.

"So reducing caffeine, fried foods and reducing alcohol for a little while might be the little break you liver needs.

"There's some fabulous herbs for liver support, like milk thistle that you can take after a festival if you did over-indulge.

"In terms of boosting immunity reducing inflammatory foods like gluten, dairy and sugar to give your gut time to heal itself also has a follow-on effect on helping the immune system."

Jules said if we get run down we are more susceptible to cold and flu bugs, so making sure it's not just about pumping in vitamin C and zinc, but eating the right foods and looking after ourselves by getting some sleep.

"Medicinal mushrooms and immune-boosting herbs are never going to go astray, especially if you have been burning the candle at both ends," she said.